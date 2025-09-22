Nominations for Calgary's election close; return to hand count will delay vote counts and cost $3.3 million

If you were thinking of running for Calgary city council, your next chance will be in 2029.

That’s because nominations closed for the Oct. 20, 2025 election on Monday at noon.

In terms of the top job, who some think is being mayor, the city’s election website shows nine candidates have filed papers.

Alphabetically (by last name), they are Jeff Davison, Sarah Elder, Jeromy Farkas, Jyoti Gondek, Jaeger Gustafson, Larry Heather, Grant Prior, Sonya Sharp and Brian Thiessen.

According to the City of Calgary, the official list of all nominated candidates for Calgary city council, as well as trustees for the Calgary school board, will be available Tuesday afternoon at electionscalgary.ca/vote.

And another thing.

If you’re planning an election party the night of Oct. 20 to celebrate victories or commiserate losses, put that party on hold.

For the longest time, in a city with a smaller population, Calgarians have learned the election results the same night as the election or in the wee hours of next the day.

Now, Elections Calgary has advised the vote count this year could take as many as two days, with the possibility of longer because this year, electronic vote tabulators will not be used.

Instead, the old fashioned method of tallying ballots by hand is returning, which some candidates have denounced, including Thiessen, who called it irresponsible and unacceptable.