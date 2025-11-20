Notice of motion to repeal blanket upzoning raises concerns with Calgary advocacy group

On Monday, Calgary city council’s executive committee voted 13 to 2 in favour of putting the wheels in motion to repeal the city’s blanket upzoning bylaw, by approving an amended Notice of Motion (NOM) be sent to the regular meeting of council on Dec. 15.

The language in the decision, as well as comments from the two dissenters on the committee, have caught the attention of Calgarians For Thoughtful Growth (CFTG), a group of concerned citizens who challenged the bylaw in court and are awaiting a final decision on appeal.

Of major concern is undermining community concerns, said Robert Lehodey, KC, and a spokesman for the group.

“We have reviewed both the initial draft of the notice of motion and the amended notice of motion that was ultimately approved,” said Lehodey. “We understand that council will debate the NOM at its meeting on December 15, 2025 and, if approved, it will be directed to city administration to prepare the necessary amending bylaw to be considered in another public meeting in March 2026.”

“While we view the initiation of the repeal process as good news, there are specific problems with the language of the NOM which may make further harm to established communities.”

Lehodey feels draft language in the NOM can be viewed as “an invitation to developers to stuff the application box with further rowhouse, townhouse and similar multiplex applications prior to the outcome of the March public council meeting.”