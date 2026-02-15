Office conversions add affordable housing to downtown Calgary

Two new office-to-residential projects, with a total of 128 homes, have been approved to receive funds from the City of Calgary’s Downtown Non-Market Office Conversion Grant program.

The program grants grants to only non-market (affordable) homes and is funded by the federal Housing Accelerator Fund. The two grants total $10.3 million, which will help support two non-profit organizations: the HomeSpace Society and Trellis Society for Community Impact, partnering with the Bluevale Capital Group.

The HomeSpace Society’s project received a $4.1 million grant and is at 1000 8 Ave. SW. The total cost of the project is $27.5 million, developing 30 studio apartments and 35 one-bedroom apartments.

The Trellis Society project received a $4.1 million grant and is at 441 5 Ave. SW. The cost of the entire project is $27.8 million to build 27 studio apartments, 18 one-bedroom apartments, nine two-bedroom apartments and nine three-bedroom apartments.

All homes in the projects will be rentals, with monthly rents capped at just over $1,500.

Between the two projects, almost 100,000 sq. ft. of former office space will be taken off the market.

A launch event was held this week, with representatives from the receiving societies, as well as Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas, the city’s Chief Housing Officer, Reid Hendry and Member of Parliament Corey Hogan, who represents Calgary Confederation.