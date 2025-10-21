Only 584 votes separate Jeromy Farkas and Sonya Sharp for Calgary's mayor chair; Sharp calls for vote recount

As was expected, Sonya Sharp, the Communities First candidate for mayor in the Calgary election is requesting a recount, in accordance with the Local Authorities Elections Act.

Recounts in Calgary elections can happen when the difference between votes is .5% or less. In Monday's election, Jeromy Farkas received 91,068 votes to 90,484 votes cast for Sharp. It is up to the candidate with the lower number to request a recount.

"To every Calgarian who voted in the advanced polls and on election day, regardless of who you voted for, you have my heartfelt thanks," said Sharp in a statement.

"People stood in line for, in some cases, hours and in some cases outdoors on a frosty fall evening to exercise their franchise in our municipal election. That is the very foundation of our government, its strength and the source of legitimacy for all that comes from City Hall. And every one of those votes deserves to be appropriately accounted for."

The margin of victory is only 584 votes, or 0.16%, said Sharp.

"Given the margin of victory for Mr. Farkas, I believe it is appropriate to request the Chief Returning Officer undertake a recount of the ballots to ensure the accuracy of the election outcome," she said.

Monday's election was fraught with long lines, prolonged voting times and new procedures, including hand counting of all votes that extended into the early hours of the morning, said Sharp.

"This request is by no means a criticism of the hard work of election staff. Instead, it suggests that mistakes can occur during stressful situations," she said. "Given the razor-thin margin of victory in this election, it makes ample sense to review and double-check that appropriate processes were followed, and the count is accurate."

Sharp said she will accept the outcome of the recount.

"I am happy to accept the outcome of this review, win or lose, because the final word of our citizens is what matters most in local government," she said.

Sharp added she will withhold comments until the recount by the Returning Officer is completed.