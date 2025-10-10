Poll shows extremely tight race among top Calgary mayoral candidates

Another Calgary mayoral poll shows it’s far from certain who will next sit in the mayor’s chair after Oct. 20.

The poll, conducted by Janet Brown Opinion Research of 1,000 Calgary residents through the Trend Research Online Panel between Oct. 1 and 8 for the CBC, shows one-third of voters have yet to make their decision for mayor, while others are considering more than one candidate.

“To see this higher proportion of people still undecided is quite remarkable,” Calgary-based Brown told CBC. “And it’s not just undecided, we’ve got another subset of people who say, ‘I don’t even know who’s in the race.’”

“I've never seen anything like this before at the national, the provincial or the local level.”

“We measured awareness of the candidates, candidates being considered, and voting intention, as if the election were held today.”

Undecided voters comprise 34% of respondents, which Brown said in an election as closely contended as this one, should be in the area of 12% to 15%.

“The other thing that really strikes me is, among those who do have an opinion about this election, it's a very tight race,” said Brown, adding among voters who are decided or leaning, former councillor and 2021 mayoral candidate Jeromy Farkas, running as an independent, has 27%, with 23% leaning towards incumbent Jyoti Gondek, also an independent and tied with Sonya Sharp, former councillor for Ward 1 and running under the Communities First party banner.