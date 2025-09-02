Calgary

Potential of eight candidates vying for Calgary mayor job; Gondek has slight lead in early polling

The poll, with a 5% margin of error, also found almost 50% of voters have not yet decided on their choice for mayor.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek in city council chambers
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek in city council chambersscreenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Yyccc
Elections Calgary
Calgary civic electon2025
Mayors race in 2025 election
Mayoral candidates for 2025 Calgary election

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news