Property taxes rising higher in Calgary than in Edmonton

Calgary and Edmonton homeowners will see increases in their property taxes this year due to the education tax included in the Alberta budget rolled out Thursday, but Calgarians will take a larger hit than will Edmontonians.

In Calgary, the average increase will be in the area of $349 per year, while in Edmonton the average will be approximately $154 per year. Calgary accounts for more than a third of the province’s education tax base, which is why Calgarians will pay more.

Additionally, the average home price in Calgary is higher than in Edmonton, and the province increased the education property tax rate from $2.72 to $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value this year.

After Calgary city council held Calgarians’ tax increase to 1.81% this year, Mayor Jeromy Farkas hit out at the province’s increase on Friday.

“We did our work to restrain spending while focusing on safety and core infrastructure,” said Farkas.

“The provincial government has just imposed the largest property tax increase on Calgarians in history. In 2026, Alberta is increasing its share of your property tax bill by 21.05%. Nearly 42% of every residential property tax dollar now goes directly to the province, and the city is legally required to collect this massive tax increase.”