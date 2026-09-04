Proposal to improve pedestrian safety coming to Calgary committee next week

CALGARY — Ward 4 Calgary Councillor DJ Kelly is leading the charge to make pedestrian road crossings safer by adding more Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPI) systems to busy city intersections.

LPI systems give pedestrians the ‘walk’ signal three to seven seconds before vehicles are given the green light at intersections.

“I’ve heard loud and clear that neighbours want to be able to walk to work, to school, to their local grocery store safely and without the fear of being hit by a vehicle,” said Kelly, who is bringing a Notice of Motion (NoM) to the Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday.

“This notice of motion gives Calgarians a meaningful safety improvement at no more cost than the work to change the timing on an intersection light,” added Kelly, who is joined in the NoM by Mayor Jeromy Farkas and Ward 3 Councillor Andrew Yule.

“Adding Leading Pedestrian Intervals to intersections across Calgary is a proven, low-cost safety measure, significantly reducing the number of turning-vehicle collisions with pedestrians by between 25 and 60%," said Kelly.

There already are 53 intersections in Calgary with LPI systems and the NoM will “supercharge that work by ensuring that every pedestrian crossing at high-collision intersections, school zones, transit-adjacent intersections, and areas with high pedestrian volumes have this timing added within two years.” said Kelly