Public hearing to repeal Calgary's blanket upzoning starts March 23

Approving the blanket upzoning bylaw was, without a doubt, the most egregious legislation approved by the previous Calgary city council almost two years ago.

The bylaw eliminated all areas of the city that were zoned for just single-family homes, allowing higher-density multi-family homes to be built in those areas, alongside single-family homes.

A total of 311,570 single-family homes were affected by the bylaw, with none of the owners of those homes being directly contacted by the city to get their opinions. However, in the largest, most expensive public hearing in the city’s history, held over two weeks in May 2024, 736 Calgarians spoke to council about the bylaw, while 6,101 written submissions were received.

Approximately 70% of those who spoke and 88% of written submissions were opposed to blanket upzoning.

Regardless, city council, led by former Mayor Jyoti Gondek, without saying it out loud, said “democracy be damned”, and a cadre of eight councillors (the Hateful 8) plus Gondek, voted in favour of the bylaw, with six councillors voting against.

The Hateful 8 and Gondek argued the bylaw would significantly increase the supply of housing in the city and contribute to more affordable housing. It did neither.