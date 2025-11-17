Repeal of blanket upzoning goes to Calgary city council Dec. 15

The City of Calgary’s controversial blanket upzoning bylaw is headed to the Dec. 15 meeting of city council, for a scheduled debate to have the bylaw repealed.

The decision was made on Monday by council’s executive committee approving a notice of motion by a vote of 13 to 2, with only Cllrs. Atkinson and Schmidt, both new to council, voting against.

The notice of motion was sponsored by Cllrs. Andre Chabot, Dan McLean, Kim Tyers, Rob Ward, Mike Jamieson, Landon Johnston and Mayor Jeromy Farkas, all of whom promised to repeal or change the bylaw during their election campaigns.

In a post on X, Farkas wrote, “I've sponsored a motion to repeal blanket rezoning and our Executive Committee has just approved sending it to full Council for debate. I'm committed to addressing blanket rezoning and replacing it with a community-driven approach, to restore certainty and build needed housing to support our growing city.”

Farkas did not elaborate on his vision of ‘a community-driven approach’ other than discussions are centred around a replacement policy to balance growth with concerns from Calgarians.