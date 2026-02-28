Report: Alberta's biggest cities tops for renters

Calgary and Edmonton are the most ‘renter friendly’ cities in Canada, according to a new report from the online real estate portal, Zoocasa, which measures markets across the country.

The cities have a lot going for them, says Zoocasa.

“There’s a reason Calgary and Edmonton keep drawing people in. Affordable homes, thriving job markets, low taxes, and more sunshine than you’d expect,” reads the report. “It’s no wonder Alberta’s biggest cities have become top choices for young professionals and families. Add in the fact that Alberta has the youngest population in the country, with the province’s median age of 38.4, and both cities feel built for people ready to start planting roots.”

Monthly rents in both cities are below the national average of $2,121, with Calgary coming in with a monthly average of $1,689 for a one-bedroom unit and Edmonton at $1,369 per month.

Many renters aspire to homeownership, says Zoocasa, which compared how long it would take for renters to save for a minimum downpayment for a single-family home, if they used their rent money for a downpayment instead.

“Minimum downpayments in Calgary vary by district,” says Zoocasa.

“In the East, renters could save the required amount in just one year, making it the fastest route to homeownership.”