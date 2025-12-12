REPORT: Calgary & Edmonton home prices to rise; Toronto & Vancouver prices to fall in 2026

For housing markets across Canada, 2025 was “a tumultuous year marked by economic and political shifts and 2026 will be a crucial reset year for Canada’s housing market,” says Phil Soper, Royal LePage's president and chief executive officer, in the real estate giant’s Market Survey Forecast report.

The report says the aggregate price of a home (the average price of all housing types) in Canada will stay relatively flat, increasing a modest 1% to $823,016 by the end of 2026; the median price of a single-family home to increase 2% to $876,934; and the median price of a condominium to decrease 2.5% to $563,918.

The predicted average prices are heavily influenced by the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Greater Vancouver Area (GVA), both of which are forecast to see prices decline.

In the GTA, the aggregate price is forecast to be $1,054,558 (-4.5%); an average single-family home price of $1,382,832 (-1%); and an average condominium price of $615,885 (-6.5%).

In the GVA, the aggregate price is predicted to be $1,147,868 (-3.5%); the average single-family home price $1,610,915 (-5%); and the average condominium price $712,853 (-3%).

Meanwhile, Alberta’s big cities, both of which have seen a rush of buyers from BC and Ontario, are expected to see price increases.