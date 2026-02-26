Report: Calgary's commercial real estate market returning to strength

When the COVID-19 pandemic rolled out across Canada in 2020, downtown cores in major cities hollowed out as large office buildings rolled up their welcome mats and employees worked remotely.

Six years later, a new report from Royal LePage Commercial real estate says there is an increasing demand for office space, as companies reassess space needs and landlords adapt to new patterns of demand.

“Much like the residential real estate sector, broader economic uncertainty has weighed on commercial real estate decision-making in recent years,” said Matt Jacques, interim general manager, Royal LePage Commercial. “What’s different heading into 2026 is the growing sense of stability."

"Businesses are no longer reacting to every economic headline and are instead taking a more deliberate, long-term approach to space planning and investment decisions.”

Jacques says although caution is still a guide, there is optimism market conditions are nearing normalization.

“As confidence gradually rebuilds, we expect to see more consistency in activity across both office and industrial markets throughout Canada,” he says. “Regional variations, however, mean this trend will unfold diversely across the country.”

The report highlights Canada’s major markets, including Calgary.