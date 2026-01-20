REPORT: Calgary's infrastructure at extreme risk of failing

A damning report is coming to the Calgary audit committee on Thursday that says the city’s capital infrastructure is at extensive risk.

It’s an increasing trend, exceeding the city’s desired risk appetite, and ongoing attention and robust response are required, says The City’s Principal Corporate Risks (PCRs) report.

The risks will increase.

“As Calgary’s growth fluctuates, the city will face challenges in maintaining service quality, housing affordability, equitable benefits of growth, and ensuring that its growth pattern is aligned with long-term planning goals and customer expectations,” reads the report.

“Factors contributing to this risk include migration, demographic shifts, housing supply, funding options, and pressure to adjust essential services to changing needs and expectations.”

“If these challenges are not addressed, it could result in increased social inequality, reduced quality of life, strained services, and operational inefficiencies, with broader financial, social, and reputational consequence,

Essentially there are billions of dollars worth of infrastructure as much as 75 years old that hasn’t been maintained as well as it should have.

The report adds infrastructure funding and maintenance has been delayed, had decreased levels of service or failure, such as the Bearspaw South Feeder Main on December 30 due to competing priorities.