Request for $609.5 million for infrastructure repairs headed to Calgary city council

CALGARY — Naheed Nenshi and Jyoti Gondek warmed the Calgary mayor’s chair for a combined 15 years, from 2010 to 2025, saddling Calgarians and city hall with a left-wing ideology; leaving ‘legacies’ such as a sticks and stones thing near Canada Olympic Park, a blue ring thing in northeast Calgary, a climate emergency, blanket upzoning and other things.

However, their most damning legacy is ignoring the deteriorating condition of the city’s infrastructure system, resulting in two major ruptures of the Bearspaw south feeder main, which supplies most of the city’s water needs, as well as those of Tsuut'ina Nation, Airdrie, Chestermere and Strathmore.

Calgary city council’s executive committee heard from city administration on Tuesday the cost of Nenshi’s and Gondek’s negligence is going cost $609.5 million, which administration is asking city council to add to the city’s capital budget in 2026 and 2027, for water infrastructure projects.

More than $1 billion in borrowing for infrastructure maintenance was already approved for this year’s budget by city council.

“This is very much about catching up to where the city needs to be,” Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas told reporters.