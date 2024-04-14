Rotating parking bans start April 15 in Calgary as street cleaning begins

The City of Calgary is asking Calgarians to help it make a clean sweep of city streets by adhering to parking bans, starting Monday."Starting as early as today, those in the first scheduled communities will see signs go up indicating their sweeping date. Residential street sweeping runs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.," says Adam Pawlak, Leader of Planning and Operations for Mobility.“Spring clean-up helps reduce debris from entering our waterways and keeps our neighbourhoods safe and clean for everyone. The success of the program is a collaboration between the city and Calgarians. Watch for signs that will go out in your community prior to sweeping, or you can contact 3-1-1 or choose to sign up for e-mail and text notifications at Calgary.ca/sweep.”Pawlak also advises property owners with front collections on sweeping day to place the black, green and blue carts on lawns, grassy boulevards or in driveways.Owners of vehicles ignoring the parking ban can be ticketed."Calgary Parking also plays a key role in ensuring the program is a success," says Pawlak. "Camera equipped cars help enforce temporary sweeping bans, but parking officers also validate these bans by verifying community signage is accurate and visible to residents ahead of time."“A good reminder to avoid a ticket is keep your vehicle off the road for the duration of the ban, as street sweepers will make multiple passes,” says Todd Sullivan, Leader, Parking Patrol and Investigation at Calgary Parking. “We coordinate our enforcement with Mobility to ensure our camera cars and sweepers are working as closely as possible.“Residential street sweeping is expected to continue through June 2024. The city recommends back lanes (ensure adequate clearance remains), driveways and garages as alternate locations for parking. "Calgarians can also find their scheduled sweeping date by visiting calgary.ca/sweep where they can use our address lookup," says Pawluk. "We also encourage all Calgarians to sign up for e-mail and text notification reminders." Additional information:The budget for the Spring Clean-up Program is approximately $7 million.The City sweeps more than 16,000 lane kilometres of roadway. Major roads are typically swept overnight.Residential sweeping begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 15 and is expected to continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (no sweeping on statutory holidays) through the end of June.The street sweeping program is a collaboration between Calgary Parking and Mobility Maintenance.