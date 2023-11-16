Shapiro accuses Trudeau of being an airhead at Calgary event

Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “handsome Bernie Sanders.” “He’s a terrible prime minister,” said Shapiro at a Thursday event in Calgary. “He is certainly not Fidel Castro’s son.”.Shapiro said Trudeau is an airhead. As time has passed, he said more people see him as an airhead. If people create a privileged white person in a laboratory who is pretending to relate to oppressed groups, Shapiro said it would be Trudeau. He added he is the most privileged person who ever lived. Since everyone can see his phoniness and is witnessing his horrible leadership, he said he hopes Canadians will snap back to their senses. He admitted he loves how Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre eats an apple. He said Poilievre eats an apple “like a boss.” While Trudeau’s drama degree might keep him going, he said it did not help him stay away from makeup. Various international media icons applauded Poilievre on October 17 as he munched on an apple while taking down Castanet News reporter Don Urquhart. READ MORE: WATCH: International media praise Poilievre for carving reporterUrquhart said he was taking the populist path. “What does that mean?” he said..When it comes to the greatest threat to western civilization, Shapiro said it is malaise. A verse in Deuteronomy covers people becoming fat and kicking back when life is easy. When people rebel against God, Deuteronomy argued it is because they become too fat and happy. These people proceed to ignore the structures hemming them in..After people start hammering away at the structures given to them, they become surprised when society collapses. That is what people have seen in the west. The host went on to say the danger the west faces is people being so annoyed with themselves that they decide it is unworthy of being upheld. Because it is unworthy of being upheld, he said people have decided to bring in whatever cancers they can. Some of these cancers have become more visible in the last few months. When radical Muslims are chanting in the streets in favour of Hamas, that is a cancerous development. He alleged people are embarrassed to speak about the west being the best. If people are called names for saying the west rocks, he said too bad for them. Republicans have warned the United States is in the final election if the Democrats win in recent cycles. While people might believe in a final election mentality, he said they should not. Shapiro concluded by saying the battle for civilization is always ongoing. Even when people are winning, he said they have to defend against those who want to defeat them. “And when you’re losing, you have to fight until you win,” he said. Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms President John Carpay introduced Shapiro by saying he is an inspiration to him. “I see him as someone who has achieved great things by speaking the truth, writing the truth, by practicing his faith, and by sticking to his guns,” said Carpay. “And I’m tempted to say Ben Shapiro has temporarily left the republic of light to venture to visit us in the kingdom of darkness.”.Carpay acknowledged Canada is in some dark times, and the situation might get worse before it gets better. However, he said anti-woke people are on the right side of history and is convinced they will win the war against wokeism and other evils.