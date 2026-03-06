Smith defends property tax increase; says no money for infrastructure

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has responded to comments from Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas about property taxes, and a request for financial support for reinforcement and replacement of the Bearspaw South Feeder Main.

In its budget, released last week, the province included a 21.05% property tax increase in support of educational services, the fourth increase in as many years, said Farkas.

“The provincial government has increased their property taxes on Calgarians by 57% over four years, well above inflation and population growth,” he said

"Now, nearly 42% of every residential property tax dollar in Calgary goes directly to the province, and the city is legally required to collect this massive tax increase,” he added, comparing it to the province’s relationship with Ottawa.

“It is looking a lot like Calgary’s deal in Alberta is very similar to what Danielle Smith says Alberta’s deal is in Canada,” said Farkas. “But, for us, we want to come to the table, we want to be collaborative, we want to work with the provincial government.”

The premier responded during a press conference in Edmonton on Thursday.

“I think property owners understand they pay taxes to the municipality to do municipal things like fixing roads and potholes and snow clearing,” said Smith. “They also pay money to the province to make sure that kids get a great education."