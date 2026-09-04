Calgary

Snowbirds to perform final flight in CT-114 jets at upcoming Grey Cup in Calgary

The Canadian Forces' Snowbirds will take their final flight in their iconic CT-114 Tutor jets over McMahon Stadium this November to cap of Grey Cup pre-game festivities
Royal Canadian Airforce Snowbirds
Royal Canadian Airforce SnowbirdsGovernment of Canada
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Canadian Armed Forces
Cfl
Royal Canadian Air Force
Grey Cup
Cfl Football
Grey Cup Festival
The Snowbirds
McMahon Stdium
113th Grey Cup
CT-114 Jets
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