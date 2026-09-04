Snowbirds to perform final flight in CT-114 jets at upcoming Grey Cup in Calgary

Calgarians attending this year's Grey Cup will have the honour of being the final spectators of the fleet of Snowbird jets that have been wowing Canadians for over five decades.The current fleet of CT-114 Tutor jets, which have been in service since 1971, are due to be retired, with the pinnacle of Canadian football set to be their final stage.The final flight, being dubbed the "Salute to the Snowbirds," will take place over McMahon Stadium at the conclusion of O Canada, capping the pre-show festivities."For 55 years, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds have inspired communities from coast to coast to coast through extraordinary skill, teamwork and professionalism. As we celebrate this tremendous milestone and bid farewell to the CT-114 Tutor, we honour the generations of pilots, technicians support staff and families whose dedication have made the Snowbirds a symbol of Canadian excellence," a statement from Deputy Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force Major-General Denis O’Reilly announcing the Snowbirds final flight reads.."With deep respect and gratitude, we proudly welcome the final flight of the iconic Canadian Forces Snowbirds to Canada's biggest championship celebration. We are honoured to help mark this historic moment and pay tribute to a partnership built on shared values, shared history and an enduring pride in Canada," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston.This flight will also likely be the last time the Snowbirds will be seen in any aircraft until some time in the 2030s, when replacement aircraft are expected to be delivered.The Snowbirds have a long history with the Grey Cup, having conducted the flyover at the 101st, 106th, and, most recently, the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina in 2022. The last time the Grey Cup came to Calgary was in 2019, when a sold-out crowd of over 35,000 watched the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats by a score of 33-12.The 113th Grey Cup will take place on November 15th at McMahon Stadium; the flyover will be one of the many pre-game festivities expected to take place in Calgary in the lead-up to the game.