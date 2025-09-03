Survey shows majority of election candidates would repeal blanket upzoning in Calgary

The results of a survey sent to 77 candidates in Calgary’s October civic election show a majority would repeal the blanket upzoning bylaw passed by city council last year. The questionnaire was designed by Calgarians for Thoughtful Growth, a grassroots coalition of more than 600 Calgary residents, and included 24 questions asking candidates about their stance on blanket upzoning, densification, neighbourhood character, infrastructure capacity, mature tree cover, transparency in planning, and the erosion of public participation and property rights. “This questionnaire was created to give Calgarians a window into where candidates truly stand on the future of planning in our city,” says Patti McCunn-Miller, a spokesperson for Calgarians for Thoughtful Growth, adding responses came from 53 candidates for mayor and councillor in all 14 wards in the city. “The responses will help voters see who is prepared to protect established communities and ensure the public has a voice in shaping their neighbourhoods, not just developers or city hall.” In a press release, the group said more than 85% of respondents were against the blanket upzoning bylaw and would reverse or revise it if elected. Fifty–two candidates (98%) agreed local communities and affected residents should have a meaningful and guaranteed voice in shaping neighbourhood development, closely aligned to the approximately 70% of speakers who opposed the bylaw at a public hearing in May 2024. .Despite those opposed, members of city council passed the blanket upzoning bylaw affecting more than 311,000 residential properties without any further consultation. The election is an opportunity for Calgarians to make their voices heard and directly influence how neighbourhoods evolve and whether community perspectives are respected in the approvals process, says Robert Lehodey KC, one of the group’s founders. “The October election will define how Calgary grows for decades. Will planning be community-led and evidence-based or dominated by top-down mandates from the city planning administration and developer priorities?” says Lehodey. “This is a rare moment when voters can decide whether their neighbourhoods will be developed thoughtfully or directed solely by city hall, with no genuine avenue for residents to shape and participate fully in the process that directly affects them and, for most, their single largest investment.” Leading mayoral candidates’ responses to the survey, listed alphabetically. Jeff Davison: Supports repealing the bylaw saying, “I will begin the repeal process on day one. Council controls the bylaws and has the authority to repeal the process. In addition, we will work to revise the land use rules so that they are fair and consistent, and don't allow administration to arbitrarily use discretion.” Jeromy Farkas: Supports repealing the bylaw saying, “I support replacing it with a targeted approach to building more housing (through) meaningful community involvement, transit-oriented development, a focus on development where infrastructure and services are appropriate.” .Mayor Joyti Gondek: Did not respond to the questionnaire. “However, she has publicly supported Calgary’s blanket upzoning bylaw, while acknowledging the volume of public opposition during the public hearing, she nonetheless voted in favour of the bylaw,” reads the release. Sonya Sharp (Communities First Party): Supports repealing the bylaw, saying, “My message has been clear. Repeal, re-instate, reform. Along with my other Communities First candidates, if elected, we will repeal blanket rezoning. This isn't about opposing new development; it’s about supporting smart development. One-size-fits-all zoning doesn’t work for every community”. Brian Thiessen (The Calgary Party): Did not respond. “In the absence of any response from Mr. Thiessen and any members of The Calgary Party, which he is leading, we are left with public statements on blanket upzoning that are unclear and contradictory,” reads the release. “He publicly supports blanket upzoning yet describes it as merely “one tool” a reversible experiment. His efforts to appeal to both sides appear to mask his position in favour of immediate implementation, without the benefit of proper analysis or safeguards.” “His information is clearly not aligned with the 70% of Calgarians who opposed blanket upzoning at the public hearing,” said Scott Miller, a member of Calgarians for Thoughtful Growth. ."For Calgarians who recognize that the blanket upzoning bylaw ignored neighbourhood character, infrastructure capacity, and residents’ right to genuine hearings, it is encouraging to see candidates commit to repealing it”, said Miller. “Yet, just as telling as the responses we received is the failure of key figures, including Mr. Thiessen and his The Calgary Party, as well as Mayor Gondek, to respond. By refusing to answer straightforward questions on blanket upzoning, neighbourhood preservation, infrastructure, and public consultation, they have chosen to avoid a critical issue” “We’re urging every Calgarian to ask the candidates where they stand on this critical issue because the consequences of blanket upzoning aren’t abstract,” says Lisa Poole, a group member. “They are already showing up in our city, in our neighbourhoods and on our streets.” More candidates than those mentioned in the press release responded to the survey A full list of responses, including any late submissions, and other relevant information is available at www.calgariansforthoughtfulgrowth.com.