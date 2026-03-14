Tax delinquent properties in Calgary coming up for auction

The City of Calgary’s annual auction of homes and properties that are more than one year in arrears of tax payments has been set for April 23.

The city holds the public real estate auction to recover the unpaid property tax, as directed by the province and in compliance of the Municipal Government Act, which requires such properties to be publicly auctioned.

According to the city, “When a property has tax arrears for more than one year, a tax recovery notification or lien is registered on the property. If the tax arrears are not paid in full, a public auction will be held to recover uncollected property taxes.”

“Upon payment of the full tax arrears, the city will discharge a tax recovery notification or lien and the property will not be auctioned.”

In a presentation to the city's Infrastructure and Planning Committee on Wednesday, city administration said the auction is important in recovering overdue property taxes that fund essential municipal services.

“Before the public auction, the city undertakes an extensive notification process, where Credit and Collections works compassionately and collaboratively with property owners to explore payment options and resolve outstanding tax arrears,” said the administration’s presentation.

“The auction is used only as the last resort. Property owners have the right to pay all outstanding taxes up to the start of the auction and have the property removed from the sale.”