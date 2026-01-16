Taxing times ahead for Calgary property owners; assessments are in the mail

The good news about water conservation in Calgary is your next water bill might be lower than the last one, but the bad news is your property tax assessment is ready and property taxes are on the rise in Calgary.
More than 600,000 annual property assessment notices, valued at $457 billion, an increase of $15 billion from last year, have been mailed or are available online.
Overall, the typical residential and non-residential property market value change is a 1% increase year-over-year.
“Property owners who have signed up for e-notice will already have access to their notice, as well as previous year's notices,” said Eddie Lee, city assessor/director of assessment and tax, at a press briefing on Thursday.
“Those who haven’t signed up for e-notice should receive their notice in the mail over the next week.”
Property assessments determine property owners’ share of property tax but the notices mailed out are not a tax bill and no payment is required, said Lee.
“If the owner of the property feels the assessed amount is an accurate reflection of their market value from July 1, 2025, and has no questions, no action is required,” he said.
If the property characteristics and condition of a property changed after July 1, the assessment will reflect the property characteristics as of December 31, 2025.
Owners with concerns or questions about their assessed value, can visit or call 311 before March 23, which is the last day of the customer review period.
According to the city, by housing type for 2026, the median single-family home assessment is $706,000, compared to $697,000 in 2025. The median condominium assessment is $347,000 compared to $359,000 in 2025.
Taxes collected in Calgary go into city coffers, as well as those of the Province of Alberta.
“Each year, the city and the province separately set a budget and decide how much money they need from property tax. The city set ours in December and the province will share their finalized budget in the spring.” said Lee. “For 2026, we’re estimating that 60% of residential property tax will stay in Calgary and 40% will be collected on behalf of the province.”
Lee added property assessment changes are revenue neutral, meaning the assessments do not change the total property tax revenue collected by the city.
“It’s merely used to determine your individual share of property tax,” he said. “Property owners can get an early estimate of their property tax bill by using our tax calculator at .
On Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. Lee will host a question/answer session to help property owners better understand their 2026 property assessment.
“This virtual information session is free and open to everyone,” said Lee. “I encourage those who have questions about the property assessment process to attend. There will be a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer period. Visit for more information.”
Additional 2026 property assessment roll key findings are available online at