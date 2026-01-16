Taxing times ahead for Calgary property owners; assessments are in the mail

The good news about water conservation in Calgary is your next water bill might be lower than the last one, but the bad news is your property tax assessment is ready and property taxes are on the rise in Calgary.

More than 600,000 annual property assessment notices, valued at $457 billion, an increase of $15 billion from last year, have been mailed or are available online.

Overall, the typical residential and non-residential property market value change is a 1% increase year-over-year.

“Property owners who have signed up for e-notice will already have access to their notice, as well as previous year's notices,” said Eddie Lee, city assessor/director of assessment and tax, at a press briefing on Thursday.

“Those who haven’t signed up for e-notice should receive their notice in the mail over the next week.”

Property assessments determine property owners’ share of property tax but the notices mailed out are not a tax bill and no payment is required, said Lee.

“If the owner of the property feels the assessed amount is an accurate reflection of their market value from July 1, 2025, and has no questions, no action is required,” he said.