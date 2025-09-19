The Calgary mayoral race heats up: notes and quotes to get your votes

If the race to be Calgary’s next mayor can be compared to the world-famous Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races, the leading candidates have circled the barrels and are on the track, heading for the first turn.

This week, two campaign teams released the results of individual surveys on who is in the lead, and it’s clear the Jeff Davison and Jeromy Farkas teams are polls apart.

Farkas’ poll was conducted by polling firm Leger which did an online survey of 442 Calgarians, 18 years of age or older, that showed 14% of respondents would vote for Farkas, 13% for Mayor Gondek, 7% for Sonya Sharp and 5% for Davison.

Davison’s poll was conducted by URBA Calgary, a digital-focused marketing company, of 2,036 responses, showing Davison with 41% support to be the next mayor. Davison’s team did not release other results and added it did not commission the poll.

But the bottom line is it doesn’t matter who’s ‘leading’ today, the poll that really matters is the finish line on election day, Oct. 20.

Of course, there were multiple pledges and promises by the leading candidates, and here’s a run down, in no particular order.