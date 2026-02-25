The free ride in downtown Calgary may be coming to an end

The City of Calgary is reviewing the downtown free LRT ride zone along 7 Ave. S.W., from 11 St. S.W. to city hall, to determine if it should be shut down.
A notice of motion (NoM) was brought forward to city council that directed city administration to review the downtown free fare zone and return to council with recommendations to make the zone safer, more equitable, and financially sustainable transit system.
The NoM acknowledged the downtown route faces “challenges related to public safety, fare evasion, ridership, and the potential long-term objective of transitioning toward a closed transit system.”
Also on the table is eliminating the free fare zone all together, which council came close to doing last fall in a narrow 8-to-7 vote, after TD Bank cancelled its sponsorship of the zone, which is highly likely the main reason for the NoM, which was brought forward by Cllrs. John Pantazoplous (Ward 6) and Andrew Yule (Ward 3).
The review is expected to include a tiered or alternative fare structure as well as the financial impact on Calgary Transit.
The NoM also directs administration to survey transit users, including downtown employees, residents, students and visitors, to get feedback on the free fare zone.
In terms of gathering feedback, Ward 13 Cllr, Andre Chabot told reporters, “We need to involve the enforcement folks as well, to find out whether or not they think there would be an advantage to the elimination of the free fare zone.”
The NoM was unanimously approved in a vote by council.
“There’s no predetermined conclusion on this report, we just need the data,” Yule told reporters. “This could make the free fare zone longer, it could be shorter, it’s hard to say unless we have the data to make those decisions.”
“During last year’s budget, Councillor Yule and I voted differently on whether we need to eliminate the downtown free fare zone,” Pantazopoulos said in council. “But instead of staying in our corners and sulking, we sat down and asked ourselves a very simple question: what are we both trying to achieve?”
David Cooper, of Leading Mobility, told Global News many free fare zones are being eliminated in Canada and the US.
“There’s not many examples anymore of free transit,” said Cooper. “I think one of the challenges we have when it comes to transit is there’s still always a cost even if it’s provided for free within the downtown.”
“We’re going to have a lot of opinions and insights on this and who it impacts differs depending on who you ask,” he added. “I think it will be one of the biggest conversations council will have this year when it comes to Calgary Transit.
Mayor Jeromy Farkas is against elimination of the zone.
“Our free fare zone, if anything, I think it should be expanded,” Farkas told reporters. “We should be looking at ways, maybe even on game day, extending service to our new event centre, or even during the Calgary Stampede or cultural festivals and events.”
Expectations are administration will report back to council before the middle of June.