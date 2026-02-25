The free ride in downtown Calgary may be coming to an end

The City of Calgary is reviewing the downtown free LRT ride zone along 7 Ave. S.W., from 11 St. S.W. to city hall, to determine if it should be shut down.

A notice of motion (NoM) was brought forward to city council that directed city administration to review the downtown free fare zone and return to council with recommendations to make the zone safer, more equitable, and financially sustainable transit system.

The NoM acknowledged the downtown route faces “challenges related to public safety, fare evasion, ridership, and the potential long-term objective of transitioning toward a closed transit system.”

Also on the table is eliminating the free fare zone all together, which council came close to doing last fall in a narrow 8-to-7 vote, after TD Bank cancelled its sponsorship of the zone, which is highly likely the main reason for the NoM, which was brought forward by Cllrs. John Pantazoplous (Ward 6) and Andrew Yule (Ward 3).

The review is expected to include a tiered or alternative fare structure as well as the financial impact on Calgary Transit.

The NoM also directs administration to survey transit users, including downtown employees, residents, students and visitors, to get feedback on the free fare zone.