The race for the mayor's chair at Calgary city hall — more notes and quotes to get more votes

With only three weeks to go before the big day — election day, Oct. 20 — the race for the mayor’s chair is picking up speed.

Here's how the leading contenders say they will make Calgary a better place for you if elected, listed in no particular order.

Jeromy Farkas, Independent

Farkas took some heat for comments he made this week during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. Participants asked Farkas his position on various issues. Depending on the issue, some of his comments were from the left side of the political spectrum and others from the right side. An AI search of Farkas’ quotes and activities found he has described himself as fiscally conservative but socially liberal.

One of his answers managed to raise more questions. He said, “My platform today includes hate-tracking and education programs and culturally competent training for first responders”.

Question marks popped up because of 'hate-tracking' and 'culturally competent training', both sounding like Big Brother, but Farkas didn’t expand on what those meant.

He had a more common-sense approach to Calgary Transit.

“Calgarians deserve to feel safe on every bus, CTrain and platform. My plan includes more safety ambassadors and community presence on the system, better lighting and visibility at stations and a dedicated Transit Advocate to audit stops and ensure concerns from riders are acted on”.

The AI search concluded, “Farkas has many characteristics of a conservative, especially fiscally (smaller government, careful spending, etc.). But he also diverges from a more socially conservative/right-wing stereotype on many issues. On the political spectrum, he might be best described as centre-right, or a ‘liberal conservative’ in the sense of combining conservative economic views with liberal social views.