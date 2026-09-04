THOMAS: A 20.2% tax increase was never on the books — Calgary City Hall needs more transparency

Christmas was always my father’s most favourite time of year, and he loved getting the decorations out and up as soon as possible, even coming up with the idea of turning the tower on Broadcast Hill into ‘Calgary’s largest Christmas Tree.’

A special ritual every year at our house was a dinner just before the decorations went up. At the dinner, my brothers, sisters, and I were given a piece of paper on which we would write out our wishes for presents and get us into the Christmas spirit. (We were already in the spirit; the dinner was really for him.)

We weren’t limited to how many items we put on our lists, and so, as kids, we thought we had a chance of getting everything we listed.

As I got older, I realized the lists gave my mother and father ideas of what we wanted and what they could afford. There were eight kids in our family, so getting us everything on our lists was out of the question.

It reminds me of the brouhaha making the rounds in Calgary with the disclosure by Global News of confidential lists of want-to-haves in the upcoming four-year budget deliberations at city council.

The lists are compiled by various city departments, from police to fire, to internal administration departments, and submitted to council. There were 107 requests for funding increases from the departments, which were laid out for city councillors at a closed meeting on July 28. Together, they totalled an increase in city spending of $510 million that would be required to fulfill everything on the wish lists.