THOMAS: Blanket upzoning road to repeal filled with potholes and detours

There’s a new bump on the road to repeal blanket upzoning in Calgary on March 23, and those opposed to the bylaw will see it as an unexpected detour.

Calgary City Council voted 13 to 2 in December to have city administration begin the process of the repeal, which apparently included adding at least one alternative from a full repeal and elimination of the bylaw.

Administration has returned to council with a new bylaw proposal that will be on the agenda on March 23, which reads, in part, to “bring back the low-density residential zones that existed in the land use bylaw prior to the citywide rezoning approved by Council in May 2024.”

It would not affect properties that "received approval for a permit or subdivision application under R-CG, R-G, or H-GO zoning before the proposed bylaw takes effect; or submitted a permit or subdivision application before the first reading of the proposed bylaw; or rezoned through an approved rezoning application applied for by the property owner after August 6, 2024.”

The administration's proposal is actually to change very little of the blanket upzoning bylaw as approved two years ago.

It reads “Prohibit townhouses and rowhouses, except for parcels at the end of a block; reduce the maximum amount of units in rowhouses and townhouses on a standard-sized parcel from four units to three units.”

“Reduce maximum building coverage on the parcel from 60% to 55%; reduce building heights from 11 metres to 10 metres; reintroduce a minimum front setback that is based on the front setback of neighbouring buildings.”

“Prohibit zero lot line development; maintain current minimum parking requirements of either one or 0.5 stalls per unit or suite; modify Section 529 of the Land Use Bylaw, from 75 units per hectare to 60 units per hectare.”