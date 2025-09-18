THOMAS: Blanket upzoning was the most egregious error of Calgary city council

That’s a wrap.

The 2021-2025 edition of Calgary City Council is in the books with the adjournment of its final meeting on Wednesday.

It’s safe to say this edition of Calgary City Council will go down as the most divided ever.

Calgary is the largest "conservative" city in Canada, repeatedly sending more Conservative politicians to Ottawa and to Edmonton than all the other parties in the city combined.

And yet, the outgoing council was overflowing with more left-wing Liberal- and NDP-supporting councillors than those of the Conservative persuasion.

It could be because civic candidates do not need to identify the political party with which they identify, so the electorate doesn't know and maybe they vote for the candidates with biggest smiles, I don’t know.

That was the reason municipal parties were introduced this year, and I do know it was a massive failure, only resulting in the parties that identified as conservative fighting amongst themselves, as conservatives always do.

I feel you asking me, "who were the left-wingers on city council?"

The measure for that is performance.