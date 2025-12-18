THOMAS: Calgary city council's common sense approach bodes well for 2026

Out with the old, in with the new is a refrain common to this time of year, as the new year arrives, and with it, hopes of better things to come.

This year, it very much applies to Calgary’s new city council, with Calgarians hoping it will perform better than the old council, most of which was thrown out in October’s election.

But the ‘old’ is older than the last council. It goes back to Naheed Nenshi becoming mayor and starting the city down the road to social engineering.

It’s been 15 long years, from 2010 to 2025, of top-down, left-wing ideology when council was in the grips of Nenshi, followed by former mayor Jyoti Gondek and her fellow travellers, known as the Hateful 8.

The Gondek era will be remembered for its huge mistakes, from declaring a climate emergency, outlawing plastic bags and straws, to the largest social engineering experiment, the implementation of blanket upzoning.

Perhaps even worse was the continual lecturing and admonitions by Gondek and former councillors such as Walcott, Carra, and Penner on how Calgarians should lead their lives with wokeness and DEI.

It made for some contentious moments in council chambers, but based on the short time the new crew has been in office, they have thrown out those ideologies.