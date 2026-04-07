THOMAS: Calgary councillors — repeal blanket upzoning or become the Council you replaced

The public hearing of the repeal of the blanket upzoning bylaw enters its third, and most likely last, week at Calgary City Hall.
Many aspects of the original hearing two years ago are evident, in particular the emotion and passion of Calgarians who want the bylaw fully repealed, not amended.
They come from all areas of the city, and this time around, they bring their experiences of living next door to monstrous townhouse and rowhome buildings or ones near them on their streets.
With these multi-unit complexes come parking problems, an excess of garbage collection bins, and worst, new neighbours staring down from their three-storey-high homes into the backyards and bedrooms of the single-family homes.
As was the case in 2024, those speaking at the hearing who want the bylaw fully repealed outnumber those who want it kept, according to counts by the teams of Cllrs. DJ Kelly and Rob Ward.
Kelly’s team found 74.6% in favour and 22.8% against, while Ward's team found 78.6% in favour and 12.7% against, numbers very similar to two years ago. (The difference between the two this year is the number of people included in each count.)
What is different this year is that those against repealing. They cite the need for a larger supply of affordable homes in Calgary and argue blanket upzoning is the vehicle that will supply both.
The difference is that they are obviously well-organized and supplied with numerous facts and figures (many false) and singing from the same song sheets. They mention social services agencies by name, pointing out the plights of indigenous groups, students, seniors, and the homeless.
The biggest difference this year is the council presiding at the hearing.
Of the 15 members of council, 11 are new, and most voted to repeal the bylaw during their election campaign, as well as during council meetings in December and January.
Before the meeting in December, newly elected Mayor Jeromy Farkas said the Municipal Government Act mandates that councillors must be open to persuasion from the public’s comments.
“It’s not just about whether or not we should keep or scrap blanket rezoning; it’s more so about how we can continue to grow,” said Farkas. “(And) how to build needed housing in a way that makes sense for residents but also can keep Calgary affordable as we approach becoming that city of two million people.”
He added that the decision can be informed by the results the city has seen so far from blanket upzoning.
Arguments, on any issue, should be the beginning of establishing the truth and not just for the sake of having an opinion.
And the truth is, blanket upzoning has not added to the supply of homes in Calgary , nor has it added to the supply of affordable homes.
In terms of the latter, single-family homes are being bought by developers for between $650,000 and $800,000, depending on the area and are being replaced by row and townhomes selling as high as $1 million, again depending on the area of the city.
Facts and figures supplied by the City of Calgary tell the story of supply.
In an email, the city said, as of the end of 2025, 64 housing units enabled by citywide upzoning had been completed and ready for occupancy. That’s from August 2024 to December 2025.
It is impossible that 64 homes have any effect on affordability in a city with more than 530,000 private dwellings (as of the beginning of 2026). Those 64 homes compare to a total of 27,952 new homes completed over the course of 2025.
The city’s email also included the number of building permits enabled by blanket upzoning and, in particular, townhouse and rowhome permits since August 2024.
There were 229 permits issued for 279 rowhomes and 498 townhomes.
Communities with 10 or more permits include: Bowness, with 34 permits for 44 rowhomes and 68 townhomes.
Montgomery, with 23 permits for 20 rowhomes and 32 townhomes.
Mount Pleasant, with 23 permits for 20 rowhomes and 74 townhomes.
Capitol Hill, with 11 permits for six rowhomes and 34 townhomes.
Glenbrook, with 12 permits for 22 rowhomes and 38 townhomes.
Glendale, with 10 permits for zero rowhomes and 20 townhomes.
That comes to 105 permits (46% of the city’s total), 106 rowhomes (38% of the city’s total), and 266 townhomes (53% of the total).
Calgary does not have a housing crisis; it has an affordability crisis that is burdening low-income Calgarians and other groups on the fringes of society.
A blanket approach to assisting people will not work.
Councillors who promised to repeal blanket upzoning must follow through with their pledges and be persuaded by the numbers that blanket upzoning is not working and needs a full repeal.
Otherwise, you become the council you replaced.