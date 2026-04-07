THOMAS: Calgary councillors — repeal blanket upzoning or become the Council you replaced

The public hearing of the repeal of the blanket upzoning bylaw enters its third, and most likely last, week at Calgary City Hall.

Many aspects of the original hearing two years ago are evident, in particular the emotion and passion of Calgarians who want the bylaw fully repealed, not amended.

They come from all areas of the city, and this time around, they bring their experiences of living next door to monstrous townhouse and rowhome buildings or ones near them on their streets.

With these multi-unit complexes come parking problems, an excess of garbage collection bins, and worst, new neighbours staring down from their three-storey-high homes into the backyards and bedrooms of the single-family homes.

As was the case in 2024, those speaking at the hearing who want the bylaw fully repealed outnumber those who want it kept, according to counts by the teams of Cllrs. DJ Kelly and Rob Ward.