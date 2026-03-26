THOMAS: Calgary forced citizens to sign a DEI pledge just to speak at City Hall

Calgarians who signed up to speak to city council during the blanket upzoning public hearing were forced to also sign a statement on truth and reconciliation, anti-racism, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

The statement reads, “The purpose of the City of Calgary is to make life better every day. To fully realize our purpose, we are committed to addressing racism and other forms of discrimination within our programs, policies, and services and eliminating barriers that impact the lives of Indigenous, racialized, and other marginalized people.”

"It is expected that participants will behave respectfully and treat everyone with dignity and respect to allow for conversations free from bias and prejudice.”

Participants acknowledge they have read and understand the statement, then add their signature.

The policy goes back to 2021 when then councillor Jyoti Gondek put forward a motion to develop the statement for members of the public to sign when they register for public hearings.

This is wrong in so many ways; one wonders where to start.