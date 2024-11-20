Calgary

THOMAS: Calgary police aim for new firearms facility, but it’s much more than that

In a city council that habitually wastes money, this is an investment that needs to be made
Shawn Corbett, Calgary Police Commission and Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld address city council
Shawn Corbett, Calgary Police Commission and Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld address city councilscreenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police Chief
Calgary police budget
Police training facility

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news