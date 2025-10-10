THOMAS: Calgary's mayor has just one vote, councillors have 14

It wasn’t officially billed as the "heavyweight debate" when the five leading Calgary mayoral candidates gathered earlier this week at the Werklund Centre (formerly Art Commons) to debate and layout their platforms.

The debate was hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce (the Chamber) and ably moderated by Deborah Yedlin, the Chamber’s president and CEO and sponsored by the Calgary Construction Association.

The five, Brian Thiessen, Sonya Sharp, Jyoti Gondek, Jeff Davison, and Jeromy Farkas were chosen by the Chamber based on their positioning in most recent polls as the leading candidates in Calgary’s election.

To open, each candidate was given two minutes to layout their visions for the city, followed by rounds of rebuttals. At times, the gloves came off, followed by finger-pointing, but no hard blows were landed.

Not surprisingly, all five offered platitudes, promises, pledges, and pleas for Calgarians to give them their votes.

A lot of the talk centred around safety in the city, with a focus on the downtown, with promises of higher police presence in the area.

Lots of discussion also about the city’s aging infrastructure, as well as construction delays leading to small businesses closing their doors, particularly in Marda Loop and of course, the blanket upzoning bylaw, which was approved by nine councillors last year, who gave the finger to democracy by going against the wishes of more than 75% of Calgarians who said they didn't approve.