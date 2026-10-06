Calgary

THOMAS: Calgary’s ‘sign-gate’ apology rings completely hollow

The unlawful targeting of political speech demands real accountability, not just a carefully worded statement.
Let Alberta Decide is disputing the City of Calgary’s account of referendum campaign signs that City staff acknowledged were removed “in error.”
Let Alberta Decide is disputing the City of Calgary’s account of referendum campaign signs that City staff acknowledged were removed “in error.”X/ChatGBT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
City Of Calgary
Opinion
Opinion Column
Mayor Jeromy Farkas
Referendum aifba removed in Calgary
Separation referendum
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news