THOMAS: Calgary’s upzoning showdown — will council defy voters again?

The largest, most important public hearing of the new Calgary city council’s time in office unfolds in council chambers on Monday.

The agenda is repealing blanket upzoning, which was approved by the last council almost two years ago, despite more than 70% of Calgarians speaking at that public hearing saying they were dead set against the bylaw.

Speaking of that, anyone wanting to speak to council in chambers or on the phone can still register through the course of the hearing, which is expected to take a minimum of one week.

Registration information is at calgary.ca/publicsubmission or registration can be in person starting Monday at the registration desk in the Municipal Building Atrium, next to City Hall.