THOMAS: City of Calgary budget public hearings; is everyone being heard?

Calgary City Council is in a marathon of meetings this week to debate and finalize the fourth year of the 2023-2026 services budget cycle.

The marathon is a carryover from the November 10 meeting of council when budget deliberations began, with this week beginning with public hearings on Monday, continued through Tuesday, after which council is scheduled to crunch the final budget numbers in meetings on Wednesday through Friday.

Succinctly, the budget includes $4.6 billion in operating spending, $3.6 billion in capital projects, and a blended (business plus residential) 3.6% property tax increase, although that number is smoke and mirrors from city administration.

The average property tax increase for residential properties comes in at 5.4% but varies depending on the type of home. Single-family homes could see an increase of 5.8%, condominiums up 1.3%, and multi-residential buildings (low and high rise) could increase by 19.2%.

The proposed increase for nonresidential properties is 1.3%.

In a speech at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce the day after being elected Mayor Jeromy Farkas said he was determined to cut the average residential increase in half, without reducing key services such as policing, transit, housing initiatives, and infrastructure.