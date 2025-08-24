Calgary

THOMAS: City of Calgary must not spend millions of taxpayer dollars on luxury home lots

Calgary’s taxpayers already pay too much for the bureaucracy at city hall
Vacant lot in Calgary's Roxboro community
Vacant lot in Calgary's Roxboro communityImage courtesy of CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Yyccc
Calgary City Hall
Martin Long
Alberta government selling lots
Pricey Calgary neighbourhoods
Tony Morris

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news