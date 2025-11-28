THOMAS: CMHC not pausing funding, blanket upzoning repeal not in jeopardy

They jumped the gun, firing harmless blanks, but causing a great deal of consternation that ricocheted off the walls of Calgary city council chambers this week, but certainly with no malice aforethought.

‘They’ are members of city administration, who on the morning of November 21 had a sit down with folks from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CHMC), which administers the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) with which the city is a partner.

Discussions with the CMHC included the progress the city has made in increasing its housing supply, with money received from the HAF. Also discussed was the pending repeal of the infamous blanket upzoning bylaw, with the CMHC folks apparently saying they would have to check to see if that in any way would affect its HAF contract.

This was relayed to city council on Thursday morning by Chief Operation Officer, Stuart Dalgleish who made a lengthy, sometimes rambling, presentation, which we will paraphrase here.

Dalgliesh was not at the meeting on November 21, being out of town on business, but when he returned, he learned about the meeting with the CMHC personnel and the comment about whether repealing blanket upzoning would affect the HAF contract terms.