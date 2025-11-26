THOMAS: CMHC pauses housing funds, a threat to not repeal blanket upzoning?

In November 2023, the City of Calgary and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) entered into an agreement that would see the city receive $228.5 million, over a four year period, from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) to increase housing.

On November 21 last week, CMHC advised Calgary city administration a HAF payment of $129.5 million (the third of four, as per the agreement) was “paused pending further clarity on the status of citywide rezoning.”

The news came after repealing blanket upzoning was a main issue during Calgary’s election, with CMHC adding if the issue isn’t “clarified” by the end of March, the city’s third installment from the fund “would be relinquished.”

The entire issue requires clarity.

On September 14, 2023, then federal Liberal Housing Minister, Sean Fraser, sent a letter to then Calgary mayor, Jyoti Gondek, acknowledging the city’s application for money from HAF.

Fraser wrote, in part, “In terms of Calgary's application, I was pleased with several of the proposals slated for discussion at Council meetings over the coming days. Particularly, I was glad to see Calgary end exclusionary zoning city-wide by legalizing much needed missing middle housing, such as four-unit multi-plexes, through new zoning designations creating new land-use districts.”