THOMAS: Common sense, dollars and cents must take precedence for new Calgary council

The first meeting of Calgary’s new city council was a closed-door session on Monday, during which councillors were chosen to sit on various city committees.

Why that procedure requires confidentiality, I'm not sure.

Perhaps they’re scheming to declare a climate emergency? Maybe to introduce legislation infringing further on Calgarians' private property rights? The elimination of single-use plastic bags and straws? Looking for busy streets in established communities where they dig up the roads and close down businesses?

Not likely. Been there, done that.

This council is comprised of 10 new councillors and a mayor who watched the previous bunch from outside council chambers. They saw the mistakes. They saw the takeover of council by DEI and woke ideologies.

And they likely heard about those mistakes while campaigning door to door; hearing from Calgarians that they want the city to do what it’s supposed to do: keep taxes low, repair potholes, clear snow off the streets, and make the city run more efficiently.

Council needs to manage with common sense, plus dollars and cents at all times.

To that end, in his first public speech after the election, Mayor Jeromy Farkas spoke to a gathering at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, promising the first order of business is the city budget, adding city administration would be “getting some strong direction from this new council in terms of containing costs and the overall burden."