Calgary

THOMAS: Commonsense needed in plan to close 17 Avenue to vehicular traffic

Artist's concept of a car-free 17 Avenue in Calgary
Artist's concept of a car-free 17 Avenue in CalgaryBeltline Neighbourhoods Association
Loading content, please wait...
The Red Mile
Beltline Neighbourhood Association
Closing 17 Avenue

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news