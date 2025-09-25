THOMAS: Davison and Sharp, bury the hatchet. It's Gondek who you're fighting

It was bound to happen and on Wednesday, it did. The two leading Conservative-leaning candidates (by my measure) for the job of Calgary’s mayor got into a back-and-forth after a letter surfaced from Sharp’s campaign team that was sent to her supporters.

The letter reads, in part, “Sonya’s campaign has been the target of a relentless smear campaign by Jeff Davison and his team for months. This effort, led by Brent Pearce and backed by individuals like Craig Chandler, has become increasingly malicious. We have collected hundreds of screenshots of their handiwork, and we are preparing a sample of ‘Jeff’s Sleaziest Smears’ for distribution.”

The letter goes on to say the Sharp team followed Pearce’s creation of a parody Sonya Sharp X account by tracing it back to his email account.

The Western Standard reached out to both camps, each of which declined to comment.

That’s good. Hopefully they will maintain their silence. Hopefully Sharp’s campaign will not follow through with ‘Jeff’s Sleaziest Smears.’ Hopefully, they will reach out to each other and bury the hatchet.

It is a conservative trait during elections, or even outside of them, to disagree with each other and fight among themselves. It is a damaging trait.