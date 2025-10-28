THOMAS: Expect to travel a rocky road on the way to repealing blanket upzoning

The dust has settled. The mudslinging has quit, at least for now.

Calgary’s new city council will be sworn in on Wednesday and begin to go about its business, with appointments to committees.

To call it a “new council” is an understatement.

To use a sports analogy, it’s like a rookie camp, with 10 new faces sitting around the ‘horseshoe’ that seats 15 in council chambers.

There is a steep learning curve for the newbies who are going through orientation sessions about staff, expense accounts, proper procedures, and protocols that wrap up on November 3.

The first regularly scheduled council meeting is on November 18, a public hearing (agenda not yet available).

A lot of promises were made by candidates during the election, not the least of which was repealing blanket upzoning, which will prove easier to say than do.

Yet to be determined are any ramifications in the contract between the city and the federal Liberal government’s $228.5 million in funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) (set to expire in October 2026) if blanket rezoning is repealed.

Does it break the contract? Is there a penalty clause for breaking the contract?