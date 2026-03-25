THOMAS: Facts, figures, opinions; what they're saying at Calgary public hearing

CALGARY — There is an ideological divide between people speaking for or against repealing blanket upzoning at Calgary city council’s public hearing this week.

Those supporting a full repeal speak about neighbourhoods being destroyed by monstrous townhouse developments squeezed between single-family homes.

They speak about the inconveniences of lack of parking, additional garbage and recycling bins on the streets. They speak about losing their privacy because new neighbours in three-storey townhomes are staring down into their homes and backyards.

They speak of months of construction equipment blocking, even closing, streets and portable toilets on the streets. They speak about a city council that, two years ago, defied the wishes of Calgarians and implemented blanket upzoning.

Those against repealing talk about the need for more housing in the city; they argue about the need for more affordable housing; they speak about the ‘attitude’ of single-family homeowners, ‘thinking they are better than others.’

The group against includes a variety of affordable housing agencies that benefit from housing grants from the city; grants that include a lot of tax money from single-family homeowners. Regardless, the agencies also argue single-family homes stand in the way of affordability.

The only reason these agencies could possibly have for speaking to council is to get exposure and promote themselves to the public.