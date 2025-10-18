THOMAS: It's time for Calgarians to take back control of city council

There is too much emphasis on being the mayor of Calgary.

Sure, the mayor is seen as the ‘leader’ but in truth, the mayor’s most important job is to ensure council meetings are run smoothly, that they adhere to rules and regulations, and that administration understands its position in city governance, which is to offer advice, but not govern.

Over the last four years, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek led the charge to turn Calgary into a virtue-signalling, woke, left-wing hot mess. And she was aided and abetted by a virtue-signalling, woke, left-wing gang of councillors.

Last fall, when the Alberta government announced the return of municipal political parties in Calgary and Edmonton, Gondek said the parties would be “the kiss of death to local representation and local democracy.”

In retrospect, it was her telling Calgarians what she and her gang were already doing.

Gondek was the de facto leader of an unofficial political party from day one of her regime four years ago, approving a litany of DEI/woke-based legislation that ignored any sense of representing Calgarians’ wishes.

Gondek’s Gang ignored the basic tenet of democracy which is ‘the majority rules.’

The Gang started off by declaring the $87 billion climate emergency, which none of them mentioned in their platforms during the 2021 election.