THOMAS: Memorial at Fort Calgary site may unintentionally honour killer of settlers and priests

Calgarians brought 215 pairs of children's shoes to the steps of Calgary's municipal building after First Nation Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc announced, in May 2021, ground-penetrating radar had detected 215 graves on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, BC.

The radar survey was conducted by anthropologist Sarah Beaulieu, who said at the time ground penetrating radar detects soil disturbances, not bodies.

Regardless, the First Nation announcement opened the door to mainstream media to blast out headlines reading, “215 children found buried at residential school”, “Mass grave of 215 children discovered” and others.

Memorials popped up across the country as the news spread, including in Calgary where the shoes collected were meant to be in memory of the children the media and First Nation said were buried at the school.

Now, five years later, despite ongoing investigations, no bodies have been found and the claims of buried children on the site have been challenged.

The Kamloops band itself has quietly backed off the graves language, calling them vague "signatures resembling burials" with no full consensus ever likely. The band will not allow the land to be disturbed to look for bodies because, it says, it is sacred land.

Maybe it has backed off because they know the claims are false, and digging will prove it?