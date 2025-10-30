THOMAS: New Calgary city council sworn in; it must take the common sense approach

Calgary’s new city council was sworn in on Wednesday evening, an interesting assemblage of 10 rookie councillors, four councillors returning from the last council and a mayor returning from the 2017-2021 council.

But, writes long-time Calgary Herald columnist, Catherine Ford, the new council doesn’t have enough diversity, equity, or inclusion (DEI).

“Of the 15 members of council, only two are women, and one of those — Kim Tyers — is also one of the few visible minorities this time around,” wrote Ford on Wednesday. “Returning Ward 5 member Raj Dhaliwal is another, and Harrison Clark, the new councillor for Ward 9, is also half-Pakistani on his father’s side.”

I cannot confirm Ford has been reporting on Calgary city councils for as long as 75 years, but she writes that the outgoing council has been “replaced by a 1950s version of itself, mostly male, mostly white, mostly conservative.”

Ford defended defeated Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

“Gondek has endured misogyny, racism, sexism, threats and anger throughout her tenure,” wrote Ford. “She stood tall in the face of it all. She was gracious in defeat.”

I agree Gondek’s concession speech was gracious and will also say she managed council meetings masterfully.