THOMAS: Next chapter of blanket upzoning to be written on Monday

The newest chapter of the blanket upzoning saga in Calgary will unfold in council chambers Monday when a Notice of Motion (NoM) is brought before the city’s executive committee, recommending the NoM be sent to the regular meeting of council on Dec. 15.

The story began in April 2024, at the largest public hearing in Calgary history, close to 7,000 people in person and in written submissions, expressed opinions on the proposed blanket upzoning bylaw that would remove all areas of the city zoned for single-family homes only.

A month later, council went against the wishes of 70% of presenters and approved the bylaw. There was evidence of federal government interference in the approval, with a letter from then Housing Minister Sean Fraser to former Mayor Jyoti Gondek indicating if the bylaw was not approved, the city would not receive $228.5 million from the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).

Justification for the bylaw from city hall was a housing crisis, and that the bylaw would increase the number of homes in the city, making homes more affordable.

There was a housing crisis, but it was an affordability crisis.

Most of the homes built under the bylaw are priced out of reach of most Calgarians, but the city got its HAF money, some homeowners cashed in, as did smaller, independent developers.