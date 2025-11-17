THOMAS: Next chapter of blanket upzoning to be written on Monday

The newest chapter of the blanket upzoning saga in Calgary will unfold in council chambers Monday when a Notice of Motion (NoM) is brought before the city’s executive committee, recommending the NoM be sent to the regular meeting of council on Dec. 15.
The story began in April 2024, at the largest public hearing in Calgary history, close to 7,000 people in person and in written submissions, expressed opinions on the proposed blanket upzoning bylaw that would remove all areas of the city zoned for single-family homes only.
A month later, council went against the wishes of 70% of presenters and approved the bylaw. There was evidence of federal government interference in the approval, with a letter from then Housing Minister Sean Fraser to former Mayor Jyoti Gondek indicating if the bylaw was not approved, the city would not receive $228.5 million from the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).
Justification for the bylaw from city hall was a housing crisis, and that the bylaw would increase the number of homes in the city, making homes more affordable.
There was a housing crisis, but it was an affordability crisis.
Most of the homes built under the bylaw are priced out of reach of most Calgarians, but the city got its HAF money, some homeowners cashed in, as did smaller, independent developers.
However, quiet neighborhoods across the city have been disrupted by multi-family complexes, some with as many as eight individual homes, putting stress on infrastructure, parking, and threatening the home equity of thousands of Calgarians.
Blanket upzoning was a major issue in Calgary’s recent election, with many candidates promising to repeal the bylaw.
The first step to repealing the bylaw is the NoM being brought forward by Cllrs. Andre Chabot, Dan McLean, Kim Tyers, Rob Ward, Mike Jamieson, Landon Johnston and Mayor Jeromy Farkas, all of whom promised to repeal or change the bylaw.
The NoM reads, in part, “blanket upzoning was recommended which cut thousands of Calgarians out of having a direct say on future redevelopment of their communities by eliminating Public Hearings for site specific low density residential land use redesignations.”
“Contrary to the prevailing views offered by Public Hearing participants, Calgary City Council approved 'Blanket Upzoning,' permitting residential development of up to three storeys and four units plus secondary suites on all residential parcels 50-feet wide on a city-wide basis subject to specific criteria.”
“Since implementation, the blanket upzoning has failed to deliver greater housing affordability and generated significant public concern regarding: Loss of neighbourhood character and private tree canopy; increased pressure on aging infrastructure; inadequate parking and traffic management in established communities.”
The NoM also reads, “this land use amendment is intended to restore the low-density land use districts that existed prior to August 6, 2024, with special provisions as further defined in this NoM.”
It includes transitional provisions and protections of “any parcel that with an approved development permit prior to first reading of the amending bylaw, and any development permit application submitted prior to first reading of the amending bylaw.”
In addition to the NoM being forwarded to council on Dec. 15, the executive committee is recommending administration be “directed to prepare an amending bylaw to restore the Land Use Bylaw Districts in Bylaw 1P2007 to their original state prior to third reading of bylaw amendment 21P2024 Citywide rezoning,” and bring the amended bylaw to council no later than the Feb.17 2026
Of the nine councillors who voted in favour of blanket upzoning, only two, Jennifer Wyness and Raj Dhaliwal, were reelected last month, just as only two councillors who voted against the bylaw, Andre Chabot and Dan McLean, were reelected.
But with seven members of the current council sponsoring the NoM, the vote to send it to council requires only one more vote.
However, many times when something in council looks like a done deal, it can go south.
In council last Monday during a discussion of the budget, Mayor Farkas asked Chief Operating Officer, Stuart Dalgliesh, if blanket upzoning was repealed, would it affect the city’s HAF agreement.
“Given some of the assumptions we’re making now around budget and given this emerging discussion that many of our council colleagues have been having on expressing the need for a repeal and replace approach for this, it’s important that we understand the financial impacts of such a decision down the pipe,” said Farkas.
“Should council pursue changes to citywide rezoning, Housing Accelerator funding could be at risk,” answered Dalgleish. “At this time, we do not know whether the risk would materialize, and if it did to what extent.”
Dagleish emphasized it was a complicated issue, and he would explore it further and send details in writing to councillors and if a potential risk materializes, administration will come back to council for further direction.
“We will keep you informed on the business and financial side, and financial considerations do not come into play when you pursue a planning issue of which citywide rezoning repealing would be one,” he said.
There is one more year left on the HAF agreement and funds from it no doubt embedded in the pending budget, with Farkas asking if it would be a good idea to set aside money in the event a potential risk came to fruition.
If the feds decline to provide the last year of funding if blanket upzoning is repealed, council must go ahead with the repeal and find additional funds in less spending.
It would be a great exercise in fiscal management for the new council and bode well for all Calgarians.