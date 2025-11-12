THOMAS: Palestinian flag to be raised at Calgary city hall

The Palestinian flag will be raised at Calgary City Hall on November 30, to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, according to the City of Calgary.

In a post on ‘X’, the Palestinian Community Association in Calgary wrote, “From Turtle Island to Palestine, the Palestinian Community Association of Calgary welcomes the Calgary community to join us in raising the Palestinian Flag at Calgary City Hall. As the first flag-raising for Palestine to be held in Calgary, Alberta, we are honoured to share this moment with our wider community and cultivate a shared message of justice, peace and solidarity.”

“For years we have waved our flags at City Hall, rallying against injustice, occupation and genocide. On November 30, at 9:30 AM, we will raise the flag above these grounds. The flag has deep meaning and symbolizes identity, history and resistance.”

This comes after Canada, along with the United Kingdom and Australia formally recognized Palestine on Sept. 21, 2025, “to protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people.”

The flag raising will not come without controversy.