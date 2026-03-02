THOMAS: Register to support repeal of blanket upzoning in upcoming public hearing

The new Calgary city council will hold what may become the most important public hearing of its short tenure on March 23, and it's Calgarians' chance to say, “Get rid of the bylaw.”

Let’s hope they're more successful than what many consider to be the most important meeting of the old city council, held in April 2024.

That’s when nine of 15 councillors voted in favour of the blanket upzoning bylaw, eliminating zoning rules in all areas of the city zoned for single-family homes. Implementing the bylaw was ostensibly to increase the supply of affordable, ‘missing middle’ housing in the city.

There will be two sides of Calgarians speaking at the public hearing and subsequent council debate.

Side 1 being those who have seen their property rights stolen; lifestyles upended by massive townhouse developments rising next door to their homes; months if not years of street-blocking construction workers and trucks taking away their street parking; blocking out sunshine on their yards; having neighbours in six-storey buildings who can see into their homes and backyards; creating fears of increased pressure on fragile infrastructure; pitting neighbours against neighbours and more.

Side 2 will argue that the bylaw has increased the supply of affordable housing, and Calgarians should suck it up.